In loving memory of Dawn Christine Roberts, born September 28, 1967; died August 2017. Christy grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, and was a former resident of Glenwood Springs, CO. She attended Louisiana State University and was a nurse for 20 years. She is survived by her parents, Chris and Lamora Roberts; her brother, Don Roberts; children Kathryn and Miles; and granddaughter Aaliyah.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life October 7, 2017, at 11 am. to 2 pm at the Gianinetti Spring Creeks Ranch Pavilion in Carbondale, CO.

Please bring a dessert or side dish to share with all.