Derek Colton Miles (October 2, 1989 – March 16, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Derek Colton Miles, was called to heaven on March 16, 2017. Derek was known as D-Rock by many of his friends. He was born October 2, 1989, to Vaughn and Sandra Miles in Glenwood Springs. 6 weeks premature he had many health and medical challenges in his life. Taking to baseball at an early age, he played for about 6 years. His real passion was for God and his Savior, Jesus Christ. Derek was a friend and great inspiration to all who knew him. He was a student at University of Northern Colorado working towards a degree in Exercise Science since 2008. Derek is survived by his parents, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Derek is preceded in death by Charles Miles (grandfather), I. Evelyn Miles (grandmother), Eldon Miles (uncle), Angela Herrera (cousin), Rachel (Herrera) Harrington (cousin) and Marie Moralez (grandmother).

A Rosary will take place Friday, April 7, 2017, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rifle, at 10:00 a.m. Mass will start at 11:00 a.m. A light luncheon will follow the service.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to University of Northern Colorado baseball team, or to a youth baseball organization or other sport of your choice or a children's hospital.