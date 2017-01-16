Devin Copeland (May 31, 1992 — January 10, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Devin Copeland, 24, passed away suddenly on January 10, 2017, in his home. He was born on May 31, 1992, in Meeker, Colorado. He graduated from YMHS in 2010, the same year he met the love of his life, Dawn Carlson, at one of his cousin’s birthday parties.

He loved snowboarding, hunting, camping, fishing and playing hockey amongst so many other hobbies he enjoyed.

He is survived by his mother Mary, of Colorado, his father David, of Oklahoma, his step-father, Carl Rappe, of Colorado, his older brother, Sterling, of Louisiana, and his younger brother, Forest Rappe, of Connecticut.

Funeral will be held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Thursday January 19, 2017, at 10:30am.

Everyone is welcome to join us for a rosary at Farnum Holt Funeral Home, 405 W. 7th Street, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, at 5:30pm Wednesday, January 18, 2017. We miss him already!