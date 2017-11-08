Donna Lee Guccini (Sep 21, 1931 – Oct 31, 2017)

Donna passed away on Oct. 31, 2017, in Rifle. She was born Sept. 21,1931, to Edwin & Pearl Hiatt in Fruita, Colorado.

She was survived by her husband William (Bill) of 70 years, her son Toby (Debbie)of Silt, daughter-in-laws, Jorgeann of Rifle and Nancy of Cedaredge, sister Betty Collins of Rifle. She also has 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Travis, Myka, TJ, Tiffany, Tyler and Ryan, she also has 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Donna was proceeded in death by 2 sons, Randy and Rodney.

Per her request no services will be held. If you would like to send Bill a card you can send them % of Toby at PO Box 88, New Castle, CO 81647.