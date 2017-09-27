Doyce Von Burkes (December 14, 1930 – September 22, 2017)

Doyce was the youngest of six children born to Thomas Burkes and Maude Roberts Burkes in Indian Gap, Texas. He served in the Air Force in England from 1951 to 1954, where he met the love of his life, Gillian Hubbard Burkes. They were married in 1955. Doyce worked construction and owned a lumber company, from there he started working in sales in 1961. Doyce started a coffee company in 1989.

He enjoyed fishing, playing tennis, westerns, and watching boxing with his grandsons while eating ice cream. Doyce enjoyed the camaraderie of his close friends, and cherished the relationships established while selling food and coffee in the Aspen area.

Surviving family includes his wife Gillian, Donna Burkes of Rifle, Susan Burkes Baros and Rocky Baros from Sparks, NV, David Burkes and Cathy Hinderlong Burkes of Rifle, eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death are his five siblings and Daughter, Sandra Burkes Richardson.

A Celebration of life will be planned on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Hospital, 2121 North Ave., Grand Junction, Colorado in Doyce's name.