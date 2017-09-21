It is with great sadness that we share the passing of an incredible doc, cowboy, friend, husband, dad and humanitarian, Dr. James Weaver, after a short illness on September 20, 2017. A full obituary will follow. A celebration of Jim's life and how he touched all our lives will be upcoming. Condolences may be sent to Kathie Weaver, P.O.Box 2831, Glenwood Springs, Colo.