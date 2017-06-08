Elaine McRaith (November 11, 1924 — May 30, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Elaine McRaith (November 11, 1924 — May 30, 2017)
June 8, 2017
Elaine McRaith, age 92, died on May 30th, 2017, in Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas, and brother, Gerald. She is survived by her 6 children: Jeanne (Dave) Sheriff, Shannon (Dan) Campbell, Thomas (Kate) McRaith, all of Glenwood Springs; and Peg McRaith, Patrick (Lori) McRaith, Molly (David) Sigel, all from the Minneapolis area; and also survived by 8 grandchildren, Amy (Richie), Katy (Andy), Kevin (Amanda), Connor, Eve, Ellie, Ben and Drew; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Elaine, born in Bird Island, Minnesota, graduated from St. Catherine's College with a nursing degree. She was married to her husband, Tom, for 57 years until his death in 2005. She enjoyed golf, bridge and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a strong woman determined not to let a few health issues get her down, and she embraced life to her last day.
A memorial mass will be held on June 16th in Minnesota.