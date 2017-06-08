Elaine McRaith (November 11, 1924 — May 30, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Elaine McRaith, age 92, died on May 30th, 2017, in Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas, and brother, Gerald. She is survived by her 6 children: Jeanne (Dave) Sheriff, Shannon (Dan) Campbell, Thomas (Kate) McRaith, all of Glenwood Springs; and Peg McRaith, Patrick (Lori) McRaith, Molly (David) Sigel, all from the Minneapolis area; and also survived by 8 grandchildren, Amy (Richie), Katy (Andy), Kevin (Amanda), Connor, Eve, Ellie, Ben and Drew; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Elaine, born in Bird Island, Minnesota, graduated from St. Catherine's College with a nursing degree. She was married to her husband, Tom, for 57 years until his death in 2005. She enjoyed golf, bridge and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a strong woman determined not to let a few health issues get her down, and she embraced life to her last day.

A memorial mass will be held on June 16th in Minnesota.