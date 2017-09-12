Elisa A. Haskins (February 23, 1963 — September 4, 2017)

Elisa, 54, of Eagle, lost her one and a half year long battle with cancer at home with family by her side. She was born to Howard and Annlee Murphy of Guilderland, NY. She went to a Catholic high school where she was a star on the swim team. Elisa went on to college at the University of Cobbleskill in NY for Early Childhood Education, then to finish college at the University of SUNY Cortland with her Bachelors.

Elisa came to Vail in the summer of 1986 to spend the summer with her future husband Wayne. As most of us do, Elisa fell in love with the mountains. She got a teaching job at ABC Preschool in Vail in 1990 where she received the Outstanding Educator Award. She went on to teach at Red Sandstone Elementary until the summer of 1994 when her youngest son, Eric, was born. Elisa decided she wanted to then stay at home and raise Michael and Eric as well as do the bookkeeping for Wayne and his new construction business. She loved arts and crafts, flowers, camping, fishing, NASCAR and sunsets on the beach. She would always do more for others than herself.

Elisa was preceded in death by her mother Annlee. She is survived by her father Howard and brother John; husband Wayne; children Angela, Justin, Michael and Eric; daughters in law Anna and Katie Haskins and her grandchildren Kaylee, Logan, Laura and Noah.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. In lieu of flowers, it was Elisa's request that donations be made to the Valley View Foundation in support of Rona's House, the Calaway-Young Cancer Center condo for cancer patients, P.O. Box 1970, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81602 or online at http://www.vvh.org/foundation. Please visit Elisa's online obituary at http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.