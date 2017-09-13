Elissa (Lisa) Hayes (Jan. 3, 1960- Sept. 7, 2017)

Lisa Hayes loving Wife passed away peacefully on September 7 with her husband at her side. Lisa was born to Eugene Slobin and Bernice Bankhill in Detroit, Michigan. Lisa had a variety of jobs in the valley, the last doing childcare. She is survived by her husband John Ainslie, and sister Rochelle of Kissimmee, Florida. She was proceeded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to: Youth for Christ, 1614 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, September 16, at 11:00 AM, Mt. View Church, 2195 County Rd. 154, Glenwood Springs, CO.