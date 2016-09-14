Eric Alan Chesnut (October 23, 1964 – September 5, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Eric Alan Chesnut died at his home in Fruita on September 5, 2016 he suffered a heart attack due to diabetic complications.

Eric was born to Marcia Johnson (Perau) Chesnut and Ronald G. Perau in Mason City, Iowa on October 23, 1964. In 1970, Eric moved to Grand Junction with his mother Marcia and Keith(step-father). He attended Columbus Elementary, Bookcliff Junior High and graduated from Central High School in 1983. Eric attended Mesa State College for 1 year in the auto body program. In 1984, he moved to Glenwood Springs to work for his father at Professional Auto Body. He spent most of his adult life at PAB and Pro Sports Polaris where he was a valued employee. He was valued because of his supreme workmanship, craftsmanship and innovative ideas. He was truly an artist in paint and metal,he won numerous trophies and featured in magazines. His family found Eric to be a very compassionate and caring person.

Eric married Lesa Arbaney in 1994 and they had one son Kane Wolfgang in 2000. Eric was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at the age of 12 and fought the disease the rest of his life.

He is survived by his mother Marcia Chesnut of Grand Junction, wife Lesa Chesnut and son Kane, Father Ron (Lisbeth) Perau of Rifle, brother Michael(Christina) Perau of Aspen, Adam Perau of Denver and sister Nicole Lunt of San Diego, CA along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and he will be buried with the Johnson family in Adams, Minnesota. A celebration of life will take place on Sept. 16 at Farnum Holt Mortuary 405 West 7th Street Glenwood Springs at 11:00 a.m.. Donations can be made to the Fruita Fire Department 168 N. Mesa Street Fruita, CO 81521