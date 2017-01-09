 Erwin Felix Ulibarry Jimenez (Dec. 16, 1957 — Jan. 7th, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Erwin Felix Ulibarry Jimenez (Dec. 16, 1957 — Jan. 7th, 2017)

Erwin lived in the Roaring Fork valley for 27 years.

He loved this valley and the community.

Erwin, you will be dearly missed.

Erwin was loved by many.

Service will be Jan. 11th at Farnum Holt Funeral Home from 5pm-7pm.