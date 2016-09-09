 Francis Raymond “Ray” Trauffer | PostIndependent.com

Back to: Obituaries

Francis Raymond “Ray” Trauffer

Craig resident, Francis Raymond “Ray” Trauffer, died on Friday, July 15, 2016, at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab Center. He was 85. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2016 at The Thomas Lakes Trailhead at Mt. Sopris in Basalt, Colorado.

Trending In: Obituaries

Trending Sitewide