Gary Wayne Newcomb (March 23, 1962 — October 13, 2017)

Gary Wayne Newcomb, of Silt, Colorado, was called home on October 13th, 2017. He was born March 23, 1962, in Denver, Colorado, to Earl and Grace Newcomb. Gary was loved by everyone he met. He was an active member in his church community, and was part of the City Market family for over 38 years. He held a special place in his heart for animals. He loved finding adventure in new places, and he was passionate about Star Trek. Gary was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. Gary was preceded in death by parents Earl and Grace (Stowe) Newcomb; brother Arnold Newcomb; and great-nephew Layne. He is survived by sister Linda Hendrickson; nephews and nieces Brandin, Jake and Toni, Ty and Ciera, and Levi and Heather; and great-nieces Alaila and Story. A memorial and reception will be held October 28th at Family of Faith Church Outreach at 1:00pm. (2730 CO-13, Rifle, CO 81650)

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Gary's name to Family of Faith Church Outreach.

Then Jesus said, "Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest."

— Matthew 11:28