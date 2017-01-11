Gerald David Hartert (November 13, 1935 — January 3, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Gerald David Hartert died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. He was 81 years old. Jerry was born on November 13, 1935, to Roy and Etta Hartert in Rochester, Minnesota. He grew up with his brother, Jack, and attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a degree in chemical engineering. He later attended the University of Denver School of Law graduating in 1964 as a member of the Order of St. Ives. He went on to practice law for over 50 years in the Roaring Fork Valley, the perfect setting for his outdoor passions — running, biking, hiking and skiing.

Jerry was a well-respected member of the legal community and held in high regard by his many colleagues and clients. He was above all known as a man of principles and integrity. He also genuinely enjoyed a good conversation about those things that he found value in: discussions of a spiritual nature, literature, history, politics and philosophy. Jerry’s generosity to those he knew and to strangers who were suffering in any way defined who he was and are a big part of how he will be remembered. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends upon whose lives he had a tremendous impact.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Etta Hartert; his brother, Jack; and a beautiful daughter, Kathleen. He is survived by his son, Tom, and daughter-in-law, Lisa; his daughter, Ann; grandchildren, Keenan Hartert and his wife Emma Purfeerst; Megan Deyarmond and Ryan Deyarmond; as well as beloved family members in Rochester, Minnesota.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 20th, at St. Stephens Catholic Church.