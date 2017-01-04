Gilbert Thomas Lee (Sep. 20, 1939 – Jan. 01, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Gilbert gracefully met the Lord while at his home on New Year’s Day 2017 surrounded by his family after a long struggle with health complications.

Gil was born on September 20, 1939, in Boulder, Colorado, to Harry James Lee and Georgia Emmer Lee (Green). He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gene Richard Lee.

Gil served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1958 – 61.

After serving, Gil built a successful career in industrial construction that took him all over the state of Colorado and the western U.S.

Gil married Jane Weiffenbach in Boulder in 1962 and briefly resided in Durango, CO, before making Glenwood Springs their home for the next 42 years.

He touched the lives of many with his endless generosity and an ornery grin that spoke more than words. Gil loathed the game of golf but still managed to challenge himself to play several times per week. He loved to go fishing on his pond and enjoyed many excursions to Alaska.

Gil is survived by his wife Jane, sons Thomas Gene Lee and William Thornton Lee, daughter Catherine Jane Lee, his 7 grandchildren and his brother Harry Raymond Lee.

Gil was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St. Stephen’s Church in Glenwood Springs.

He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be announced this coming spring.

In lieu of cards and flowers, please donate to St. Stephens School. https://scsglenwood.org/online-giving.