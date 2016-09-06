Gladys Jane Harrington (June 21, 1921 â€” Aug. 29, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Gladys Jane Harrington, went to be with the Lord on August 29th, 2016, at the Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, Co. She was born on June 19th, 1921, in Evanston, Illinois, the youngest of three children to Walter Allen Stults and Edith Mary Monica Graham Stults. She attended elementary, junior high and high school in Evanston and then attended Northwestern University for two years studying art.

She married Carmen R. Sutley in 1954 and had two children, Christopher Sutley and Stephanie Wallace. Later on after her divorce she met Frank Harrington Senior in Glenwood Springs at her church, and they were married on October 1st, 1983. Gladys and Frank lived for many years in Glenwood Springs and later on in Carbondale, where they were very active in their church and in the community.

Gladys is preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Sherman and Barbara Stults, and by her husband Frank Sr. and her step-daughter Marcia Carlyle.

The greatest event in her life was without a doubt the receiving of the Lord Jesus Christ into her life in 1970 and the blessing of the opportunity to lead both of her children to the Lord as well. She established a heritage of faith in a family that will continue for eternity.

She is survived by her son Christopher, her daughter Stephanie, her step-son Frank Jr and his wife Cathryn, her step-daughter Margaret and her husband Bill, 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Gladys will be held at the Farnum Holt Funeral Home located at 405 W. 7th St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 on Wednesday, September 7th, 2016, at 1 pm followed by burial at the Evergreen Cemetery next to her husband Frank Sr. located at 511 Colorado Ave., Carbondale, Co.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff and personnel of the Heritage Park Care Facility for the outstanding care they gave to both Frank Sr. and to Gladys in their stay with them. They helped to make their remaining years the best they possibly could be. Thank you!