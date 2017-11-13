Glenda G. Crandell (Aug. 14, 1962 — Oct. 31, 2017)

Glenda was born August 14th, 1962, to Bill and Louise Crandell. She passed away October 31st, 2017, and joined her father. She was a wonderful, loving daughter and mother who is deeply missed. She is survived by her mother, Louise Crandell; and daughter Samantha Lister and son-in-law Cody Lister. At her request no service will be held. Cards and flowers may be sent to Samantha Lister at 246 Fairway Ave., Rifle Co, 81650.