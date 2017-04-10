Gregory James Chandler (May 22, 1952 — March 21, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Gregory James Chandler died in Montrose, Colorado, on March 21, 2017.

He was born May 22, 1952, in Topeka, Kansas.

A creative Renaissance man, and a piano prodigy, Greg's greatest gift was his original music, which transported listeners into a state of serenity.

Titles of his concerts; "Healing Waters," "Garden of Dreams," "On the Wings of Spring" and a CD, "Welcome to the Now."

A visual artist, gardener and baker, he helped design the sidelights at Mi Casita.

He worked at the Village Smithy, Daily Bread and Crystal Glass Studio.

He worked 36 hours straight to create a Hotel Colorado replica cake for its 100th anniversary.

He performed in a benefit for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

He was preceded in death by his parents George Lyndon Chandler and Maude Fern Schilling, and his sister, Rosemary.

An event to honor Greg will take place in May.