Harriet Anne (Hattie) Norgren (Sep 09, 1934 – Oct 27, 2017)

Harriet Anne (Hattie) Norgren died from natural causes on Friday, October 27, 2017. She was at her beloved home away from home in San Carlos, Mexico.

She is survived by Darrel, her husband of 48 years, 7 children (Kathy, Karen, Hattie, AnnLee, Don, Hawken and Darren), 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Hattie attended Cathedral Catholic High School and graduated from St. Scholastica Academy, Canon City, Colorado.

Funeral Services we be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church, in Glenwood Springs, on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, Rosary at 11:00 am. Funeral Mass at 11:30 am.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephens Catholic Church or School. Please no flowers.