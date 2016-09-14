Helen (Graham) Walton | PostIndependent.com

Helen (Graham) Walton, wife of the late Wallace Walton of Emerald, Australia passed away in Emerald nursing home Aug. 11th, 2016.

She and her twin sister Dorothy Cook, were born in 1928 to Claude and Laura Fae Graham, in Rifle, Colorado.

She spent all her childhood in Rifle and graduated from the Rifle High School in 1947 and married Wally Walton Feb. 15, 1948.

The ranched on the East Divide Creek for quite some time, then moved to Fruita, Colo. where they farmed until moving to Australia with family in 1975.

They have 6 girls, Joan Marie (Richard) Schnieder from Wakeeny, Kansas, U.S.A., Nora Lynn (David) Isles of St. George, Reba Jane (Bruce) Laurie of Crows Nest, Reta Jean (Doug) Whalan, of Rock Hamton, and Kris (Tim) Maguire of Emerald, all in the Queensland area, and Becky Leigh who passed away at the age of 3 while they lived in Fruita.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Becky, her mother and father, a brother, Bob and his wife Sue, and a brother, Bud. She leaves behind her 5 daughters, 11 grand children, 18 great grand children and 1 great-great grand child, her twin sister Dorothy Cook and brother in law Jerry Cook of Rifle, Bud’s wife Janet Graham, from Florence, Colo. and 6 nieces.

She will be dearly missed!!!!!

Services were held August 15th, 2016 at the Emerald Emmuanuel Church in Emerald, Queensland, Australia.