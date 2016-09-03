Helen Lorane Cullum | PostIndependent.com

Helen Lorane Cullum, a once long time resident of Carbondale and Ivanhoe. Born August 27, 1919 in Ben Allen, Kansas passed away August 19, 2016 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 96. Helen is survived by her sister Bernadean Nimon of Pueblo, Colorado and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. She was preceded in death by husband, Leo “Red” Cullum, sister Gladys (Leo) Cook. Burial will be at McCoy cemetery at a later date.