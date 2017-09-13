 In Memoriam: Dr. Terrance E. Kelly (8/23/1940 – 6/8/2017) | PostIndependent.com

In Memoriam: Dr. Terrance E. Kelly (8/23/1940 – 6/8/2017)

A Memorial Mass for Dr. Terrance E. Kelly (8/23/1940 – 6/8/2017) will be celebrated on Thursday, September 14, 7:00 pm, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs.

There will be a reception in the Parish Hall after the service.

