Irene Contreras Montoya | PostIndependent.com

Irene Contreras Montoya, 74, Rifle, died December 29, 2016, in Rifle, CO. Services will be February 2, 2017, @ 11:00 AM @ the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle, CO. Survivors include her husband, Jose Franco of Rifle; Daughters, Veronica Marquez and Maria Franco both of Rifle: Brother, Roberto Contreras of Chihuahua; Sister, Alvina Cabral of Chihuahua. Memorial Contributions to the Montoya fund at any Bank of Colorado.