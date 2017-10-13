James “Mike” McBreen (November 18, 1926 – October 8, 2017)

Mike McBreen passed away peacefully October 8, 2017, in his Glenwood Springs home of 66 years, surrounded by his family. Mike genuinely loved his family and the outdoors. He was a storyteller like no other.

Mike was born on November 18, 1926, in Minturn, CO, to Janette and James McBreen, the youngest of two boys. Mike enjoyed 67 years of a happy, loving marriage to Izzy McBreen. Izzy preceded Mike in death on October 31, 2016.

Mike will be dearly missed by his children (Colleen, Jim, and Joe), grandchildren (Jayme, Josh, Rachel, and Izzie) and great-grandson (Flynn). His family was blessed to have such a role model for hard work, love of the outdoors and honesty.

Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at their family cabin.

Celebrate Mike's life on October 28, 2017, from 1-3 pm at Rivers Restaurant.