James Ronald Dupras (March 17, 1936 — October 8, 2017)

James Ronald Dupras went to meet his Lord Jesus on October 8, 2017. He was born on March 17, 1936, to Arthur and Agnes Dupras in Marquette, Michigan, St. Patrick's Baby. James served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married the light and love of his life, Aleah Greenwald Bressette, on September 23, 1961. He called her his "Precious Angel." He adopted her son, Robert. James was employed for many years in the warehouse at the Empire Mine in Palmer, Michigan, for Cleveland Cliff's Iron Company and retired in 1997. He was a wonderful husband, father and great provider for his family. In 1996 they relocated to Rifle, Colorado, to join their son, James. Soon after Robert joined them. For many years Jim volunteered at the Elks and Moose Lodges. The couple traveled extensively back to Michigan and Wisconsin, Mexico several times and on cruises. Jim attended The Open Door Church; he so appreciated Pastor Del and Toni Whittington and the wonderful congregation.

He is survived by his Loving wife, Aleah; sons, James D. (Tina) and Robert (Roxanne); 3 grandchildren, Robert Jr., Aleah Rose and Kaylee Madison; and many nieces and nephews in Michigan.

He was well-loved and will be sorely missed. The family appreciates greatly the caring Angels at Paonia Care and Rehab, Paonia, Colorado, and the Veterans Community Living Center, Rifle, Colorado,

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 11, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Rifle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at The Open Door Church Thursday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m., burial at Rosehill Cemetery. Reception and time of remembrance to follow at The Open Door Church.