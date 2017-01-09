James Sweeney Jr. (June 25th, 1952 — December 30th, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

James (Jim) Sweeney Jr. was born in Eustis, Florida, to his father, James Sweeney Sr., and mother, Nancy Lou Waldner Sweeney. Graduating with a degree in accounting, he attended Florida State University in the early seventies where he met the love of his life Jackie, whom he married in 1976. Looking for adventure and a new life, Jim, Jackie, and their two children, James and baby Ashley, took off from Florida in 1988, scouring the west for a gem — a special place for their family. They landed in the small town of Glenwood Springs, a town they would grow to love, embrace and raise their family in.

After working for various firms in Florida, Jim, being the independent sort that he was, decided that working for himself as a CPA and investing in properties throughout Glenwood was much more satisfying. During his entrepreneurial heyday, Jim was “a man about town,” managing a variety of rental units throughout Glenwood while unknowingly touching uncountable hearts and souls. He knew just about everyone, always said “hello,” always knew a little bit of their life stories, and always — always — showed compassion and understanding to everyone he met. Everybody loved Jim.

Jim was sadly taken from us early due to a quick but deadly battle with cancer. One day he was here — and then he was gone — and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife Jackie, his son James and partner Lisa Miller, his father James Sr., and brother Jeffrey. He was preceded in death by his daughter Ashley, and mother Nancy.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, January 15th, in the banquet room in Hotel Denver, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a nonprofit organization of your choice.