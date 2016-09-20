Jane Maxfield (January 30, 1940 — September 8, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Hanksville, Utah — Jane Eyra Hill Maxfield returned to her Heavenly Father September 8, 2016, at the age of 76, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Jane was born January 30, 1940 in Rifle, Colorado, a daughter of Elmer James and Gladys Theo Barnes Hill.

She married her sweetheart, Rodger Dean Maxfield, December 6, 1960, in Rifle. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2006.

Jane was a member of the LDS Church. She enjoyed crocheting, macramé and shopping.

Jane is survived by her children James J. Maxfield, Ray D. Maxfield and Michael W. Maxfield, all of Rifle, CO.; Kelly R. Maxfield and Twyla A. Maxfield, both of Grand Junction, CO.; Angela C. and Greg Chrisman of Clifton, CO.; and Mark D. Maxfield of Mack, CO.; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two siblings: Joanne Hill and James Vern Hill; and a daughter-in-law: Janine Holmes Maxfield.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2016, at 1:00 PM in the Hanksville LDS Ward Chapel, where friends may call for viewing Saturday morning from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to the services.

Burial will be in the Hanksville Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

