Janice Ward (Jan. 11, 1959 — Oct. 11, 2017)

With sadness, the family of Janice Ward announces her passing on October 11, 2017, at the age of 58 in Littleton, Colorado. Jan was born in Morristown, New Jersey, on January 11, 1959. She most recently lived in Glenwood Springs, which has been her home for more than 25 years, and was a place and community she loved.

While Jan was not blessed with the gift of health, she displayed an amazing desire to live and was never content with simply surviving. The combination of her faith in God, tenacity and unwavering support and love of family, friends and the community at large allowed her to endure and overcome and the many hardships that came her way.

Jan had a strong sense of independence and desire to do things not only for herself, but for others. She loved being able to give back to the people in her community. Jan was often known to give baked goods to people around town as a thank-you for helping her to live her life to the fullest. These people helped to connect her to the community and were valued as treasured gifts. One of Jan's great loves was knitting hats, scarves, baby blankets and shawls for family and friends. She often donated the items she made to critically ill patients at Valley View Hospital and could happily make two or three prayer shawls in a week to provide comfort to others. Jan also enjoyed swimming and participating in classes at the Hot Springs pool. These visits helped her stay connected with the people she cared about and spend time, unencumbered, in the healing waters of the pool. Jan always had a strong sense of justice and was an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. These values were instilled in her children. Knowing Jan meant hearing about her four children, as she was exceedingly proud of the people they have become.

Jan is survived by her loving husband, Jim; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Kyle Keys; her daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Jim Pomey; her daughter Samantha Ward; her son Ryan Ward; and grandson, Jackson Keys. Her two dogs, Fiona and Gracie, will miss their companion and primary source of treats.

Jan's family would like to express deep gratitude to Sean Jeung for her friendship to the family; the Traveler for making Jan's adventures through town possible; and the Aspen Skiing Company for their outpouring of support to the family through many years and numerous ways.

A celebration of Jan's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Colorado Talking Book library: https://www.friendsofctbl.org/form.htm. Furthermore, Jan's life was enriched by the donation of an organ. If you have not already done so, we would be honored if you would consider becoming an organ donor.