Jeremy Arthur Back (February 8, 1988 – February 2, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

 Jeremy Arthur Back (February 8, 1988 – February 2, 2017)

Jeremy Arthur Back (February 8, 1988 – February 2, 2017)

Jeremy Arthur Back, beloved son and local musician has passed unexpectedly of natural causes. He was 28 YOA, only a few days shy of his birthday.

His kind heart will be greatly missed, though he will live on through his music — Alpine Shore.

He continues to help others by being an organ donor.

In lieu of flowers, please give generously to local assistance programs.