Jerry B. LeHew (1936-2017)

Jerry B. LeHew was born August 03, 1936, to C.C. (Tip) and Marvel Sigler LeHew in Trenton, Missouri, and raised and graduated in Lakewood, Colorado. He worked in Lakewood all of his life. He retired to Rifle, Colorado.

Jerry married Carolyn Bosely, and two daughters, Debbie Hardin and Cindy Walsh, were born to this union. Jerry and his wife were later divorced. Pearl Russo was his Companion till her death in 2013.