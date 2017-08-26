 Joani Locke (March 15, 1956 â€” August 21, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Back to: Obituaries

Joani Locke (March 15, 1956 â€” August 21, 2017)

Joani Locke, 61, left this world August 21, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, dear sisters, and many cherished friends. She was a mother, artist, adventurer, and lover. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. Details regarding a celebration of life will be announced by family at a later date.