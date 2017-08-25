Johanna Mary (McNulty) Terry (May 4, 1927 â€” August 23, 2017)

Johanna (Jo) Terry passed away peacefully August 23 at her daughter's home in Silt.

Jo was born and raised in the Glenwood Springs valley to Thomas and Elizabeth McNulty. As a young girl, she loved living on the family ranch south of Glenwood. She graduated from Garfield County High School in 1945. She then went to Regis University/St. Joseph's School of nursing and graduated with a BA in Nursing. She moved back to Glenwood where she began her 40+ years of nursing. In 1980 she obtained her Nurse Practitioner's license from CU/Denver.

In 1949 while working for Dr. Hopkins, she met Jim Terry. At Strawberry Days, that summer, he proposed, and they were married later that year.

In 1955, Jo was one of the original nurses that opened Valley View Hospital. In the mid '70s she was the Garfield County Public Health Nurse for 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, sister and parents.

Jo is survived by her son, Jim (Sabrina) Terry, daughters, Beth (Bob) Weaver, Becky (Ed) Jacobs and Kathy Terry; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Monday, August 28, 2017, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m.

The family suggest that donations be made in Jo's name to HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.