John Wesley Barbee (July 13, 1942 — December 30, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Roaring Fork Valley local John Wesley Barbee passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy, their four sons and grandson, and his brother, David, and sister, Hallie. Please visit his tribute website at http://www.johnwbarbee.com for more details of his life and to share a memory.

There will be a memorial celebration in the spring.