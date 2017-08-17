Joseph Charles Gottschalk, 63, of Rifle, died Aug. 10, 2017, in Grand Junction. Private services will take place. He was a heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include three daughters, Shannon Orlandini of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Joann Christenson, and Crystal Gottschalk, both of Rifle; his mother, Eunice Lickfelt Gottschalk of Manitou Beach, Michigan; two brothers Edward Gottschalk of Manitou Beach and Eugene Gottschalk of Britton, Michigan; 8 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Contributions to American Cancer Society.