Juanita Joyce Walters (June 10, 1934 – January 28, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Juanita Joyce Walters, 82, entered eternal rest January 28, 2017, at the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center, Rifle, Colorado. Juanita was raised by Domonic and Gladys D’Amato June 10, 1934, in Clovis, Texas. Juanita married the love of her life Robert Walters, June 25, 1960, in Raton, New Mexico.

Juanita is survived by her three sons, Kurt Miller, Christopher Walters and John Walters; Daughter Julie Ann Poulson and Granddaughter Amanda (Poulson) Friesen. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; Brother Jack Davis and many others.

A Memorial Service will be held January 31, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle, Colorado.