Julia Blanche Jewkes (February 6, 1919 – January 8, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Julia Blanche Jewkes, 97, of Carbondale, CO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 8, 2017, at 5:50 AM at Heritage Park in Carbondale. Julia was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA on February 6, 1919, to the late James Amos Parry and Ora Ferre. She was the last and longest living daughter of their 2 children. Her sister Lois Shirley Hamilton passed October 30, 2002. Julia is survived by her four sons: Donald William of Snowmass Village, CO; Parry Paul of Palm Desert, CA; Thomas A of De Queen, AR; and Roger Scott of Santa Barbara, CA, along with 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Julia was raised in the mountains of south central Utah and later married Donald B. Jewkes on November 11, 1937. Julia loved the outdoors including hunting, camping, fishing and snow skiing. That love was in the blood of Julia and Don as both were from pioneer stock whom settled in the west. This heritage was passed on to their children who are all avid skiers and share their parents love of the outdoors. Julia lived a long, happy, healthy life raising her children in Walnut Creek, CA, and later working in retail department stores and devoting much of her time and energy to the LDS church. As the children grew up and moved away, Don and Julia followed and finally settled back in Colorado where they had originally spent time fishing the Frying Pan River on their honeymoon 80 years ago.

Julia lived a long happy life, handling the few bad times and enjoying all the good times. Julia was a giver and took little in return. She never complained and was wanting to do everything herself. She was kind and would give away her last loaf of bread to someone in need. She was always there for us without fail, and gave us all her unconditional love.

Over the past years, her grandson Mike Jewkes and his wife Kris Jewkes of Carbondale have spent endless hours, especially near the end, caring for Julia’s needs. The entire family thanks them for their kindness and all they have done.

Her wish was to be laid to rest next to her husband in his birthplace of Orangeville, UT, in a Jewkes Family plot with a graveside service only. The service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in honor of Julia to the Julia Blanche Jewkes Memorial Account at any Alpine Bank, to benefit the residents of Heritage Park Care Center.