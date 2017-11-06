Katherine Gail Williams (Nov. 2, 1953 — Oct. 28, 2017)

It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy Williams announces her passing on October 28, 2017. Kathy had battled cancer since 2005 and had an overwhelming amount of support from close friends, family and community members. Kathy was born on November 2, 1953, in Washington to Shirley Rose Knox and Robert Dean Leckwold. She became a Colorado resident in the early '70s. Kathy was always such a strong-spirited, free soul. She inspired many, always so positive and so kind. She loved unconditionally. She had a passion for teaching, for books, and devoted herself to care for others. Most of all, she loved her boys and her granddaughter. Kathy will be forever remembered by her two sons, Joey and Tyler, her precious granddaughter Nyla, grandkids Kaycee, Rylie, Avery and Mason, her sisters Connie and Paula, and niece Suzette. Kathy will also be remembered by her extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., at Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.