KENNETH H CARLSON (June 1, 1928 – November 9, 2016)

Kenn passed away in the early morning of November 9, 2016, at Hospice House in Bend, Oregon. His daughter Martha was at his side.

Kenn was born in Chicago, Illinois to Carl H and Grace O Carlson. He graduated from Maine Township High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, in 1946. While at Maine he was in the band, was President of the rifle club and on the swim team. After graduation he attended the Industrial Training Institute in Chicago graduating in 1947 after completing their course of training in Aircraft and Precision Instruments in 1947.

He met Ethelee Malone in high school and they were married in Park Ridge, Illinois, June 24, 1949. After their marriage, they moved to Madison, then to Morristown and then to Morris Plains, New Jersey. Their children were born in Morristown, New Jersey.

In New Jersey Kenn worked for Bell Labs in Whippany and then did instrumentation work for Reaction Motors [now Thiokol] outside Dover. Reaction Motors was the pioneer of the rocket industry and Kenn enjoyed working there. Reaction Motors was his favorite job. Later he worked for Lloyd Engineering Company, a metal fabricating firm located in Belleville and became their Vice President. He also designed and built projects for clients in his own machine shop in Morris Plains.

The family moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, in the fall of 1965 and in 1970 Kenn built Alpine Motors, a foreign car repair service. He successfully ran Alpine until the end of 1976. During those years Alpine worked on both foreign and domestic cars and also did the maintenance on the Re-2 school district buses. In his home shop Kenn worked for clients in both Glenwood and Aspen. Kenn was a Civil War Buff and built two very beautiful, precise Civil War cannons and two Gatling guns that are now on display in the Education Room of the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In 1996 Kenn and Ethelee moved to Bend, Oregon, on the east side of the Cascades and built a home there. He built another machine shop where he built rocking horses, one for his grandson and two for his great grandchildren. Through the years Kenn's machine shop was a place for his friends to drop by. He would often stop his work to hear a good story or share jokes. He really enjoyed visiting with his friends.

Kenn is survived by his wife, Ethelee, daughters Donna Thompson [husband Jon], Holly Heaton, Martha Harris [husband Phil] grandsons, Brian, Ben, David, Andrew, Chris and Sayre, 10 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Jean Carlson, niece Jan Babinec, and nephews David and Kenny J Carlson.

Kenn was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, and sons, Jeff and Bruce.

A memorial service will be held at Rosebud Cemetery at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 23, 2017. He will be laid to rest next to his son Bruce in Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs. A celebration of his life will be held at the north side of Sayre Park across from the Lutheran church following the service.