Kristin Cannon | PostIndependent.com

Kristin Cannon of Glenwood Springs passed away on December 9, 2016, at her mother’s home in Indiana. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Stephens Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 10th, at 2:00 PM, with Father Bert Chilson as celebrant. Tuesday would have been Kristin’s 62nd birthday. In celebration of her life, you are welcome to bring a loaf of banana bread to share at the reception in the parish hall after Mass.