Larry C. Cheney (December 18, 1935 — September 10, 2017)

Passed away September 10, 2017 at the age of 81.

He was born in Bennet, Neb., on December 18, 1935 to Floyd and Leota Cheney.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan; 3 sons, Rick (Glenda), Jerry (Susie) and Kirk (Gina); 1 brother, Clement; 7 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

No services are pending at this time.