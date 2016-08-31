Larry Gene Carlson (Feb. 21, 1934-Aug. 25, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Larry Gene Carlson was born February 21, 1934, to Laurence and Crystle Carlson in Sioux City, Iowa. He went home to be with His Lord August 25, 2016, surrounded by family and friends. Larry was raised in Wakefield, Nebraska, and graduated from Wakefield High School. He married Sally Ann Miller in 1962 and they had a son, Paul Warren the following year. They moved to Glenwood Springs in June of 1964 where their daughter, Laura Jean was born in 1966. He was a successful contractor and real estate agent. He is survived by Sally, his wife of 53 years, son, Paul and his wife Maura; granddaughter Kiley and her husband, Luke Hall along with great grandson, Masen and sibling-to-be; and grandson Kevin and his wife, Taylor and great granddaughter, Brindle, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Larry was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Laura Wahl and his son-in-law Dale. Contributions can be made in Larry’s memory to New Hope Church, Youth for Christ, or Hospice of the Valley. Services will be held at a later date.