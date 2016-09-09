Laura Elizabeth Bair (Grandma Bair) | PostIndependent.com

Laura Gardner Bair peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2016 with her family at her side.

Born February 7, 1922 in Satank, CO, Laura was the first born to Lawrence Gardner and Gertrude Gilmore. Laura welcomed three brothers and six sisters to the family. Laura attended grade school in Missouri Heights and high school in Carbondale. Laura’s senior year she stayed home due to her mother’s illness. Laura soon took on the mother role for her smaller siblings.

In the summer of 1939, Laura traveled to Moab, UT to marry her sweetheart, Charles Paul Piffer. Laura gave birth to two wonderful children Larry and Jean. Charles died in 1946 due to polio. Laura remarried two years later to Jay “Jack” Bair. Larry and Jean then welcomed two sisters and four brothers, JaNaye, Janice, Wendell, Grant, Wade and Woody, into the family.

When the children were young Laura’s full time job was caring for them, gardening, and canning everything she possibly could. Her canned pickles became very desirable to the whole family and their friends. It wasn’t unusual for one of the children to sneak a jar and share with everyone. Jack spent many months away during the summers at sheep camp, leaving Laura with all the responsibility of the children. She ran a tight ship and expected everyone to do their share of chores.

One of her boys said, “She could give a whippen worse than any man.” Laura was very active in the Church of Latter-Day Saints. She held many jobs such as primary teacher, relief society, and den mother. Laura held a few jobs through out her life, starting with cleaning cabins during the summer and ending with 22 years at Heritage Park Care Center. She retired at the age of 88 years old.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, husband, Charles Piffer; husband, Jay Bair; four children, Larry Piffer, Janice Moore, Grant Bair, and Wade Bair. She leaves behind one brother, two sisters, two sons, Woody Bair and Wendell Bair; two daughters, Jean Schauster and JaNaye Williams, 25 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, September 10th from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Farnum Holt in Glenwood Springs Services will be held at the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Glenwood Springs, CO. Monday, September 12, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.