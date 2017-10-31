Laurie Patrice Kirchenwitz née Walding (February 21, 1958 – October 23, 2017)

Lori was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother that was the glue and inspiration that held our family together. Though bed-ridden the last few years of her life, she remained positive and cheerful and never complained. Our grief and sadness are eased by the belief that Lori is now in a place free of pain and suffering.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, E Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle, The Rock Canyon Center in Pueblo, and Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs for their compassionate and loving care Lori received from them.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Roberta Walding. Lori is survived by her husband Bruno, sons Eric, Jake and Rudi (Stephanie) and Grandchildren Aiden and Chloe as well as her brother Gerald Walding Jr.

The family will have a celebration of life in the spring.

We love you Lori.