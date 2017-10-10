Leonard Shoemaker, 80, of Montrose, Co, died October 8, 2017, of heart disease. Leonard was born in Basalt, Co, on June 29, 1937, to Cecil and Louise (Genner) Shoemaker. He graduated from Basalt in 1955. He worked for Larry Hyrup hauling logs off Red Table Mountain. He went to work for Mountain Bell in 1958. Married Mary Ellen (Smith) in Evergreen, Co, on July 2, 1960. Served in the Army from 1960 to 1962. Son Dale Shoemaker born 1962. After discharge, went back to work for Mountain Bell and retired in 1992, then worked for Hertz rental car as a driver in Aspen, Co.

He is survived by his wife; his son Dale and wife; two grandchildren Wesley and wife Melissa and Abbey Shoemaker; and two great-grandchildren that reside in Florida; and his sister Ruth and husband Gene Williams of Woodland Park, Co.

Cremation by Crippen Funeral Home, Montrose.