Linda J. Nelson, age 98, died peacefully on October 26th, in Greeley. She was born in Woody Creek to parents Laurent and Josephine Arlian.

She attended Aspen High School, and Greeley Colorado State Teachers College and married Earl V. Nelson in 1947.

She is survived by: Donna Watson (husband Richard) of Greeley, and Don Nelson (wife Karen) of Arroyo Grande, CA., six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Margaret, Jennie and Briece Arlian, and Palmira Favre.

Linda taught at Vim, Platteville, Edwards, Glenwood Springs and Basalt. She was a successful Shaklee salesperson, founding member of "The Grace Church of the Roaring Fork Valley" and known for spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

There will be a graveside service: November 4th, 2:00 pm — at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood. Memorial donations may be made to "Grace Church" or "Make-A-Wish" foundation.

A reception will follow the service.