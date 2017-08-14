Lois B. Petre (Jan 7, 1927 — Aug. 11, 2017)

Lois B. Petre passed away on August 11 at the age of 90 at her daughter Lyndy's home in Longmont, surrounded by family.

Lois was born January 7, 1927, to Harold and Ruth Rowe in River Forest, Illinois. She was the oldest of three children, and is survived by her sister, Nancy Haimbaugh. A love of the mountains brought Lois from the suburbs of Chicago to Boulder, Colorado, to attend the University of Colorado. She graduated with a degree in social work. While in college she met George Petre, and the two married in 1947. After George completed law school, the couple moved to Glenwood Springs to start their married life. Lois was a homemaker and active volunteer while raising four children. In their retirement years, they moved to Battlement Mesa and eventually to Louisville, CO. Lois and George were married 64 years until George's passing in 2011.

Lois embraced her role as mother and wife with gusto. Her home was a special place that nurtured the body and soul of all who entered it. She loved being in nature. She was an expert mushroom hunter, hiker and skier. At the age of 78 she was still skiing with her grandchildren. Lois loved learning. She attended iPad classes, book studies and lectures regularly.

Lois believed in giving back to the community and was an active volunteer. She was a member of an interfaith committee that formed to provide temporary assistance to stranded travelers and community members in crisis. This group later became LIFT-UP and many of the people that Lois helped were invited to her home for a meal or a holiday celebration. She was a Girl Scout leader for 12 years and loved introducing young girls to the out-of-doors, social responsibility and travel. With her co-leader, Louise Jackson, the Girl Scouts in Lois's troop were the first to recycle newspapers in the valley, and used the funds to take the troop to the international Girl Scout center in Mexico, and many other adventures. She was active in the First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women, and a P.E.O. member of Chapter AO for 58 years. She loved being a part of the Wednesday Wanderers hiking group.

She is survived by four children, Dan Petre (Courtney) of Glenwood Springs, Jim Petre of Englewood, Lyndy Lubbers (Mark) of Longmont, Karen Massey (Dean) of Steamboat Springs; and eight grandchildren, Clay Petre, Jill Petre Guest, Scott Petre, Drew Petre, Jessica Lubbers O'Toole, Mitchell Lubbers, Jackson Massey and Ben Massey.

A celebration (memorial) of Lois's life will be held at the United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO, on Friday, August 18, 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Girl Scouts of Colorado, LIFT-UP or other charity of your choice and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.