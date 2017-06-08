Lois Jean Medina (March 24, 1947 — June 5, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Lois Jean Medina, 70, passed away June 5, 2017. Jean was born to Lee and Lois (Christian) Beezley on March 24, 1947, in Denver, Colorado. She worked for City Market in the bakery for many years and was the head custodian at Coal Ridge High School. She loved her family and her grandkids dearly. She was a very loving person and never had any bad remarks for anyone. Jean is survived by husband, Richard; sons, Jody and Richard J. Medina; daughter, Veronica Rhodes; brothers, Allan (Penny) Beezley, Kelly Barnes, and John David Page; sister, Judy (John) Wilkinson; and grandchildren, Daniel Henderson, Christopher Rhodes and Melony Medina. Jean is preceded in death by her parents.

A Rosary will be held June 13, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. Mass at 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado with a reception and remembrance to follow.