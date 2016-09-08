Lois Ruth Evans (September 30, 1923 – July 30, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Lois Evans, 92, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2016, at Grace Nursing Home following many years of fighting vascular disease. She was born September 30,1923, in Yakima, Washington, to Hugo & Ida Mitzel.

She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Evans, on July 5, 1943, in Bozeman, Montana.

She enjoyed years of golfing, bowling, playing cards, and going on cruises after retiring to North Port, Florida, where she lived for 27 years before moving to Glenwood Springs.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheri (Al) Cappo of Glenwood Springs; her son David (Pat) Evans of Casa Grande, Arizona; six grandchildren, Gina (Jason) Neuman of Glenwood Springs, Brenda (Andrew) Brock of Grand Junction, CO, Andy (Blakeley) Evans of Missoula, MT, Ryan (Mary) Evans of St. Paul, MN, Heidi (Scott) Holtorf of Houston, TX, & Sean (Samatha) Evans of Olympia, WA and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald and son, Dennis Evans. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at the Sunnyside Independent Living Facility in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, September 24th, at 1:00 p.m.