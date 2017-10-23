Lorena Frances Nadon (Oct. 1, 1926 — Oct. 20, 2017)

Lorena Frances Nadon, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 20, 2017. Lorena was born on October 1, 1926, in Leadville, Colorado, to Frank and Frances Cerise. She was the oldest of five siblings. Lorena spent much of her childhood in the Roaring Fork Valley, attending school in Emma and Basalt. Her family then moved to Climax, Colorado, where she graduated from high school. On September 27, 1947, Lorena married the love of her life, Harold Nadon, in Leadville, Colorado. Harold's job with the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad brought them to Glenwood Springs in 1949 where they raised their eight children.

For Lorena, family was central. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her home was open to all and was often filled with family and friends. She never met a stranger and welcomed anyone over for one of her well-cooked meals.

Lorena was a hard-working and faithful woman with a boundless amount of energy. She volunteered for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Glenwood Springs for over 20 years, where she helped serve meals for Chat and Chew and answered phones in the RSVP office. She was an active parishioner of St. Stephens Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Altar and Rosary Society. When she wasn't busy volunteering her time, she was in her garden, canning, cooking, baking, bowling, or in the bleachers at her children or grandchildren's sporting events. She also looked forward to her weekly gathering with the "Swimming Women," who treated themselves to pie at Village Inn after swimming at the Hot Springs Pool, and later enjoyed attending their weekly book club.

Lorena is survived by her eight children Jean (Steve) Alberico, Jim (Ann) Nadon, Paul (Sandi) Nadon, Ron (Karen) Nadon, Don Nadon, Kathy (Mike) Lancaster, Susan (Jim) McClelland, and Teresa (Dean) Dick. She loved spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Wally (Beulah) Cerise and sister-in-law Marian Graves as well as many nieces and nephews. Lorena had many dear friends that she cherished with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and two brothers.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 10 AM at St. Stephens Catholic Church with Father Bert Chilson officiating. A rosary will be said in her honor at 9:30 AM preceding the funeral mass. Interment will follow at Rosebud Cemetery. A reception will be held in the St. Stephens Parish Hall following interment.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lorena's name to St. Stephens Church / The Senior Dinner Program or another charity of your choice.