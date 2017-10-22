Lorena Frances Nadon (October 1, 1926 — October 20, 2017)
October 22, 2017
Lorena Frances Nadon, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 20, 2017. A funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church with Father Bert Chilson officiating. A rosary will be said in her honor at 9:30 a.m. preceding the funeral mass. Interment will follow at Rosebud Cemetery. A reception will be held in the St. Stephen's Parish Hall following interment.
A full obituary will follow.
