Lorena Frances Nadon (October 1, 1926 — October 20, 2017)

Lorena Frances Nadon, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 20, 2017. A funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church with Father Bert Chilson officiating. A rosary will be said in her honor at 9:30 a.m. preceding the funeral mass. Interment will follow at Rosebud Cemetery. A reception will be held in the St. Stephen's Parish Hall following interment.

A full obituary will follow.